Humane World for Animals Pushes Ohio Pet Store Reform Legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — An animal welfare organization is backing two bills at the Ohio Statehouse that would change how pet stores sell dogs and cats, including banning financing options for pet purchases and restoring the ability of local governments to regulate retail pet sales.

The proposals, House Bills 620 and 621, were introduced by state Reps. Lauren McNally of Youngstown and Michele Grim of Toledo. According to NBC4 in Columbus, the legislation was developed in collaboration with Humane World for Animals, a global nonprofit focused on animal welfare.

House Bill 620 would prohibit retailers from offering or arranging financing for the purchase of dogs and cats. Under the proposal, financing agreements that violate the law would be considered void, and consumers, as well as the Ohio Attorney General, could pursue legal action against businesses under the state’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Supporters say the measure is intended to protect buyers from costly financing agreements that can leave families paying thousands of dollars in interest while also facing unexpected veterinary expenses according to NBC4 Columbus.

“It’s a consumer protection issue,” Humane World for Animals Ohio Director Mark Finneran told NBC4. “The really tragic ones are when they’re on the hook for $5,000 at a huge interest rate for years and years and then that animal ends up having significant health issues, and so you’re not only paying this loan off, you’re also paying veterinary bills.”

House Bill 621 would repeal Ohio’s statewide preemption law that currently prevents cities and villages from regulating or banning the retail sale of dogs and cats in pet stores. If approved, local governments would once again have the authority to adopt their own ordinances governing pet store sales.

Supporters argue the change would allow communities to decide whether commercially bred puppies can be sold within their jurisdictions.

“House Bill 621 simply restores local control over the regulation of pet stores, just like local governments control all other sorts of businesses,” Finneran told NBC4. “What we’ve seen in other states that don’t have pet store preemption is that very often local communities want to make sure that puppy mill dogs are not being sold in their community.”

Ohio lawmakers approved the current preemption law in 2016 after Toledo and Grove City passed ordinances restricting retail puppy sales. The legislation invalidated Toledo’s ordinance and prevented Grove City’s measure from taking effect.

Petland, the Chillicothe-based pet store chain, supported the 2016 law, arguing that licensed pet retailers comply with federal and state regulations while unregulated online sellers and other sources present greater risks to consumers.

In testimony at the time, a Petland representative said, “Unfortunately, emotionally charged propaganda has been influencing ordinances that eliminate pets from regulated and inspected kennels while promoting and encouraging pets from unregulated facilities.”

NBC4 reported it sought comment from Petland regarding the newly proposed legislation but did not receive a response.

According to Humane World for Animals, more than 500 local governments in 31 states have enacted ordinances restricting the retail sale of commercially bred puppies. Ohio remains one of several states with laws limiting local oversight of pet store regulations.

Neither House Bill 620 nor House Bill 621 has received a committee hearing since being introduced. Both measures remain pending before the Ohio House Agriculture Committee.