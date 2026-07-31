Back-to-School Vaccines in Focus as Michigan Health Officials Address Immunization Rates

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan health officials are encouraging families to review their children’s vaccination records before the start of the upcoming school year, warning that staying current on immunizations remains one of the best ways to prevent the spread of serious illnesses.

State health leaders are scheduled to participate in a roundtable Thursday focused on childhood vaccinations, including which immunizations students may need before returning to classrooms and how families can access vaccine information according to News 10 Lansing.

The discussion comes as health officials point to a significant increase in measles cases nationwide. The United States has reported its highest number of measles cases in 35 years, with 2026 totals already exceeding the number reported throughout all of 2025, according to health officials.

Doctors participating in the discussion are expected to explain why the weeks before school begins are an important opportunity for families to schedule appointments, update vaccine records and address any missed immunizations.

Officials also plan to discuss Michigan’s increasing school vaccine waiver rate and provide information on how parents can review immunization data connected to their child’s school.

Health experts say vaccinations help protect individual students while also reducing the risk of outbreaks that can affect classmates, teachers and vulnerable members of the community.