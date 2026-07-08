Hundreds of Crashes, Thousands of Citations Issued During Ohio Holiday Traffic Enforcement

The Lead Off

Eighteen people were killed in 18 traffic crashes across Ohio during the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers investigated 575 crashes during the four-day reporting period from July 2 through July 5.

Authorities issued thousands of citations and removed hundreds of impaired drivers from Ohio roadways during the holiday enforcement effort.

Ohio reports 18 deadly crashes during holiday period

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WOWO) Eighteen people were killed in 18 traffic crashes across Ohio during the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The reporting period began at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

During the four-day enforcement period, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated 575 crashes statewide, including the 18 fatal crashes.

Seat belt and motorcycle safety concerns

According to OSHP, seat belts were available in eight of the fatal crashes. Three people killed in those crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Five of the fatal crashes involved motorcycles. OSHP reported that three of the motorcycle riders killed were not wearing helmets.

The patrol did not release additional information about the victims or locations of the fatal crashes.

Troopers issue thousands of citations

As part of the holiday enforcement period, troopers issued citations for traffic violations across the state.

Officials reported:

1,722 distracted driving citations were issued.

2,195 drivers were cited for seat belt violations.

387 impaired drivers were removed from Ohio roadways.

The enforcement effort was conducted as part of ongoing traffic safety efforts during a period when travel typically increases.

State patrol encourages reporting unsafe drivers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to report impaired or reckless drivers by calling #677.

Officials also ask the public to report suspected drug activity through the same reporting line.

The Takeaway