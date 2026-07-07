Cause of Death Released for 75-Year-Old Woman Involved in Fort Wayne Altercation

The Lead Off

Allen County officials have released the identity and autopsy findings of a 75-year-old Fort Wayne woman who died after a reported verbal and physical altercation at a local Tim Hortons.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Anita Ann Grayson died from an acute exacerbation of congestive heart failure in the setting of the physical altercation.

The manner of death remains undetermined as the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and Coroner’s Office continue investigating.

Coroner identifies woman after May incident

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity and cause of death for a 75-year-old Fort Wayne woman who died after a reported verbal and physical altercation at a Tim Hortons location in Fort Wayne.

According to an update released Tuesday by Allen County Coroner E. Jon Brandenberger, the office was notified on May 13, 2026, by a local hospital regarding the death of an individual involved in the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to the Tim Hortons in the 3900 block of Ice Way, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority transported the individual to a local hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as Anita Ann Grayson, a Black female, age 75, of Fort Wayne.

Autopsy determines cause of death

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy has been completed and determined Grayson’s cause of death was an acute exacerbation of congestive heart failure in the setting of a physical altercation.

The coroner’s office reported that the autopsy findings showed “No Significant Contributory Injuries.”

Officials classified the manner of death as undetermined.

A manner of death classification is used by medical examiners and coroners to describe circumstances surrounding a death when available information does not allow for a more specific determination.

Investigation remains active

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the altercation or whether any charges have been filed.

Officials continue review process

Investigators are expected to continue reviewing evidence and information related to the May 13 incident as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further updates will be provided by authorities if additional information becomes available.

The Takeaway