September 27, 2023
Local News

Huntington University Sees Record Enrollment This Semester

by Michael McIntyre0
(Photo Supplied/Huntington University)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO):  Officials at Huntington University are celebrating a new milestone in student enrollment.  University officials reported earlier this week to Inside Indiana Business that the school enrolled the most students in its history this fall with 1,504 students compared to 1,428 the year before. President Sherilyn Emberton said in a news release that school officials were encouraged to see the growth, all attributed to recent initiatives and new programs. The university recorded 994 undergraduate students at its home campus in Huntington and 242 undergraduates in its Peoria, Arizona, location.

Related posts

Indiana boy, 16, gets 65-year sentence in man’s 2022 slaying

AP News

VA announces new Veteran ID card application process

Kayla Blakeslee

Winona Lake man arrested on arson, meth charges

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.