Huntington University Sees Record Enrollment This Semester

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at Huntington University are celebrating a new milestone in student enrollment. University officials reported earlier this week to Inside Indiana Business that the school enrolled the most students in its history this fall with 1,504 students compared to 1,428 the year before. President Sherilyn Emberton said in a news release that school officials were encouraged to see the growth, all attributed to recent initiatives and new programs. The university recorded 994 undergraduate students at its home campus in Huntington and 242 undergraduates in its Peoria, Arizona, location.