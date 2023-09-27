New Metrics To Be Displayed On School Websites Soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana schools have a new measure of quality coming next month. Beginning October 15th, each school across the Hoosier State must post on its website a school performance report from the Indiana Department of Education that shows how its students are doing on academic and other measures. What’s included will vary by the grade levels the school serves.

Elementary schools, which are defined as schools serving K-8 grades, will include:

Pass rates for the 3rd grade literacy test, the IREAD

Pass rates for the state test, the ILEARN

Chronic absenteeism rates

Per-student funding.

High schools’ report cards, meanwhile, will include the following:

Average composite SAT score.

Graduation rate and non-waiver graduation rate.

Per-student funding.

Percentage of students who enrolled in and passed any of the following: an Advanced Placement exam, International Baccalaureate exam, dual credit course, or Cambridge International exam.

Schools will receive their reports and instructions to embed them on their websites in the coming weeks, according to an education department memo.