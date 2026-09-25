I-69 Ohio River Crossing reaches major construction milestone in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction of the Indiana portion of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing has reached a major milestone, clearing the way for construction of the future bridge between Evansville and Henderson, Kentucky.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Thursday that Section 3 of the project is complete during an event at the site of the future I-69 bridge.

The $202 million Section 3 project includes part of the approach roadways and bridges that will provide construction crews with all-weather access to the Ohio River.

The work includes three approach bridges, approach roadways and widening the embankment along I-69. The project also includes the southbound lanes for the approach bridges. The northbound lanes will be built as part of Section 2, which includes the future Ohio River bridge.

The approach roads and bridges are being built now for construction access. They will open to regular traffic after the new I-69 bridge is complete.

INDOT awarded the $202 million contract to ORX Constructors, a joint venture that includes Walsh Construction and Traylor Bros., in late 2023. Construction began in fall 2024.

The next phase, Section 2, includes the new four-lane bridge across the Ohio River and additional roadway and interchange work in Indiana and Kentucky.

A contractor for Section 2 is expected to be selected by the end of 2026. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027 and be completed in 2031.

The I-69 Ohio River Crossing is intended to complete the interstate connection between Evansville and Henderson.

Section 1, which included improvements in Henderson, was completed in late 2025.

More information about Section 3