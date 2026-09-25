Fort Wayne Metro names Lakisha Woods as executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission has named Lakisha Woods as its new executive director.

Metro is the City of Fort Wayne’s local civil rights agency. The commission works to promote equality and prevent discrimination through enforcement, education and empowerment.

Woods began the position Sept. 21 after 14 years with Metro, where she has served in several roles.

She started with the commission as an investigator before becoming a senior investigator. Woods then spent just over a year in private practice, focusing on employment and labor law, before returning to Metro as staff attorney.

She held that position for more than 2 1/2 years, providing legal guidance to Metro staff, the executive director and commissioners while supporting the commission’s enforcement and civil rights work.

As executive director, Woods will focus on community outreach and education, strengthening partnerships and increasing awareness of Metro’s services and resources.