Eco Fest encourages Fort Wayne residents to ‘leave the leaves’ this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As fall approaches, a Fort Wayne nonprofit is encouraging residents to think twice before clearing leaves from their yards.

Eco Fest has launched a “Leave the Leaves” campaign encouraging residents to leave some fallen leaves in their yards and garden areas to provide habitat for wildlife and help improve soil.

The organization says residents can spread leaves throughout garden beds, pile them in brush areas or along tree lines, or leave them where they fall.

Eco Fest says leaves can help soil retain moisture and add nutrients as they decompose.

The organization also says leaf litter provides habitat for insects that spend the winter in leaves, including fireflies, ladybugs, bumblebees and swallowtail butterflies.

Scott Bergeson, an associate professor of biology at Purdue University Fort Wayne, says leaves can also provide cover for Eastern red bats during periods of hibernation.

“Since they blend in with the fall colored leaves, they are pretty well hidden,” Bergeson said.

Eco Fest is selling “Leave the Leaves” yard signs as part of the campaign. The organization says it will provide free porch delivery to Allen County residents, with shipping available outside the county.

More information about the campaign and the signs is available through Eco Fest’s leaf resources page.