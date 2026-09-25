Driver seriously injured in I-69 crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A driver was seriously injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 69 Thursday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded to the crash near mile marker 311.8 around 10:21 p.m. Sept. 24.

Police found a Chevrolet Malibu and a Chrysler Pacifica involved in the crash. The driver of the Malibu was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Fort Wayne firefighters.

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Malibu was stopped on northbound I-69 without its lights activated when it was struck from behind by the Pacifica.

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.

The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating. The department’s Air Support Unit is also assisting with aerial documentation of the scene.

Northbound traffic was being rerouted at Exit 311, Lima Road South, while the investigation continued. Police estimated the lanes would reopen around 1:30 a.m.