Bluffton residents asked to request flood sandbag pickup by Sept. 30

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Bluffton residents who need help removing sandbags following recent flooding have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, to request pickup from the city.

The city is organizing collection of sandbags from the recent flooding for residents within Bluffton city limits.

Residents can submit a pickup request through the city’s online form. The form asks for an address, contact information, the approximate number of sandbags and information about anything that could affect access to the bags.

The Sept. 30 deadline is the deadline to request assistance, not the pickup date. The city will determine pickup routes and schedules after reviewing requests.

Residents requesting pickup must:

Keep sandbags securely bagged.

Place the bags at the end of the driveway before the scheduled pickup period.

Keep bags clear of streets and sidewalks.

Only request collection of sandbags related to flooding.

Live within Bluffton city limits.

Furniture, household trash and other flood-damaged materials or debris will not be collected through the effort.

Residents who cannot move their sandbags to the driveway can explain the situation in the form’s additional-information section.

Tonner Transfer is donating the use of a dumpster to support the collection effort.

Residents who have questions or need help completing the form can contact the mayor’s office at 260-824-1520.

Request flood sandbag pickup through the City of Bluffton