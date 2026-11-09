November 9, 2026
Local News

Identity released of 19-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / Allen County Coroner's Office)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man who died after being shot in Fort Wayne early Sunday morning.

Amilcar Fernando Donis Pineda, of Fort Wayne, was found shot in the 1000 block of Huestis Avenue at approximately 1:53 a.m. Nov. 8, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Pineda was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The coroner’s office determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Pineda is the 29th homicide victim in Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2026.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

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