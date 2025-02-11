February 11, 2025
Local News

Immigrant Rights Protest Coming To Goshen

by David Scheie0
GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Organizers are particularly concerned about the Latino community and the fear caused by mass deportations.

The demonstration is being planned for the afternoon of Saturday, February 22nd. According to The Goshen News, City Director of Administration & Community Relations Michael Wanbaugh stated that there is no evidence of ICE activity in the city, county, or state.

He added that city officials discuss the issue regularly but have not made an official statement to avoid reacting to unverified rumors.

