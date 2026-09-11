Driver Says She Did Not See Trash Collector Before DeKalb County Crash

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 44-year-old garbage collector was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a road in DeKalb County Thursday.

The crash happened Sept. 10 in the 7800 block of County Road 68 near Spencerville.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle.

Deputies and Spencerville firefighters arrived and found the man, identified as 44-year-old Troy Hanna of Garrett, bleeding from the back of his head.

Hanna was also later determined to have a broken leg.

Investigators said Hanna was working as a trash collector for Washler Inc. at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Hanna was attempting to cross the roadway from behind the garbage truck when he was struck by a 2012 Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 76-year-old Janice Kever of Harlan.

According to investigators, Kever told deputies she did not see Hanna until after her vehicle struck him.

Hanna was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators said the Honda sustained more than $1,000 in estimated damage.

No injuries were reported for Kever.

Deputy Tyler L. Strahl is investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not report any additional injuries or announce any citations or criminal charges in connection with the incident.