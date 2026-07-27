Correctional Officers Cite Assaults, Mandatory Overtime After Pension Bills Are Rejected

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan correctional officers are warning that chronic staffing shortages continue to create safety concerns inside state prisons following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of two bills supporters said would have improved recruitment and retention.

The legislation would have moved eligible correctional officers into the State Police Retirement System and created a hybrid pension plan, benefits the Michigan Corrections Organization argued would make correctional careers more competitive and help address persistent vacancies across the prison system.

The union says the staffing shortage has contributed to mandatory overtime, disruptions to prison operations and increased safety risks for both staff and inmates according to Michigan Advance.

Byron Osborn, president of the Michigan Corrections Organization, said the lack of personnel continues to affect the Michigan Department of Corrections’ ability to house inmates in facilities that match their security classifications.

“With the short staffing, we’ve still got this massive problem with the MDOC not having enough high security facilities to house problematic and assaulted prisoners,” Osborn said. “So we’re still seeing a lot of assaults on staff, assaults on other prisoners.”

Michigan classifies prisoners using a security system ranging from Level 1 to Level 5, with Level 5 representing maximum-security inmates.

According to Osborn, a shortage of available high-security beds has resulted in some Level 5 prisoners being housed at the Level 4 St. Louis Correctional Facility, creating additional operational challenges.

He said staffing shortages have also forced prison officials to suspend routine inmate activities, including recreation, dayroom access and telephone privileges.

“We’re having facilities have to cancel prisoner recreation periods and day room time and phone time, which are just basic things that we’re required to give them, and they’re being canceled because of a lack of staff,” Osborn said.

Union leaders argue those disruptions can increase tensions inside correctional facilities while placing additional strain on officers already working extended hours.

Whitmer vetoed the pension legislation, saying the bills had been delayed too long to be implemented as written. The governor indicated she would consider updated legislation addressing retirement benefits for correctional officers.

However, Osborn questioned whether revised legislation could advance before Whitmer’s current term ends.

“Unfortunately for us, it looks as if we’re going to have to wait until we have a new governor, whoever that may be,” he said.

The Michigan Corrections Organization says it plans to continue advocating for retirement reforms and other measures aimed at improving recruitment and retention within the state’s correctional system.

Union officials maintain that addressing staffing shortages remains critical to improving safety, reducing mandatory overtime and ensuring prisons can operate with appropriate staffing levels while housing inmates in facilities that match their security classifications.