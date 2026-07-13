July 13, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Holds Fort Wayne Town Hall

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/ACPL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus met with residents in Fort Wayne on Saturday for a community town hall focused on issues from the 2026 legislative session.

The event was held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library’s Main Branch.

During the meeting, caucus members discussed legislation considered during the 2026 session of the Indiana General Assembly and heard feedback from those in attendance.

Residents also had the opportunity to raise concerns, ask questions, and share ideas they would like lawmakers to consider ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

A livestream of the town hall is available through the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Additional information about the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, including upcoming events and resources, is available on the organization’s website and social media pages.

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