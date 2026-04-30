Muncie Man Wanted on Attempted Murder Charges After Double Shooting

MUNCIE, IND. (WOWO) Authorities are continuing to search for a Muncie man who is now facing multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.

Police say officers were called to the 1600 block of East 2nd Street Sunday night on reports of gunfire, where they found a 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say both victims later told officers that De Vonte Williams allegedly confronted them outside a residence before opening fire, according to court documents cited by WXIN. The woman reported being shot after exiting a vehicle, while the man told police he was shot shortly after stepping outside during the incident.

Authorities say both victims were treated at a hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Court records also indicate a third victim, identified as Williams’ girlfriend, reported being assaulted earlier the same day. Officers documented visible injuries, including bite marks and facial trauma, according to WXIN.

Police say Williams is facing two counts of attempted murder and an additional domestic battery charge.

Investigators also located a vehicle believed to be connected to the case, which was later found with evidence inside, according to court records.

An active arrest warrant remains in place, and police say Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.