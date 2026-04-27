Indiana Reports Millions in Unclaimed Property Still Available

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana officials say millions of dollars in unclaimed property remains available for residents to claim, including funds tied to well-known public figures.

State records show small amounts of money owed to individuals such as Reggie Miller, Andrew Luck and the late Jim Irsay have gone unclaimed for years, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Unclaimed property can include uncashed paychecks, refunds, insurance proceeds, dormant bank accounts and other financial assets that businesses are required to turn over to the state when owners cannot be located.

Those funds are held by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, where residents can search an online database and file claims to recover money owed to them.

Officials say the program returned a record 88 million dollars to Hoosiers in 2025, with more than 47 million dollars already distributed this year.

National estimates suggest unclaimed property is widespread, with about one in seven Americans believed to have funds waiting to be claimed.

State leaders encourage residents to regularly check for unclaimed property, noting that even small amounts can accumulate over time.