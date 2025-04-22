Now Is The Time To Upgrade Your ID

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — After years of delay, the deadline for REAL ID enforcement is less than three weeks away and officials say you’ll need one to fly or access federal buildings.

The REAL ID is your driver’s license which will have a star on the front of it if you provide the correct paperwork and documentation at the BMV which prove that you’re a legal US Resident.

Getting a REAL ID isn’t required and Americans do have the option to continue with a standard driver’s license.

A valid Passport can be used in lieu of REAL ID according to officials who say the deadline is May 7.