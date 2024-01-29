Indiana house advances bill boosting teacher workforce

STATEHOUSE – Indiana House Republicans approved a bill sponsored by Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) last week providing scholarship opportunities to Hoosiers who are pursuing a career in education.

Heine said his legislation builds on a law he authored last year to create Transition to Teaching Scholarships, which provide a one-time, non-renewable, $10,000 scholarship to students enrolled in a transition-to-teaching certification program.

“With the success of the Transition to Teaching Scholarships, we’ve realized the demand is far greater than we anticipated,” Heine said. “That’s why I authored legislation this year dip into Indiana’s existing resources to fund more scholarship opportunities, which will ultimately help our state grow our teacher workforce.”

To be eligible for the Transition to Teaching Scholarship, applicants pursuing a transition-to-teaching certification need to have a bachelor’s degree, agree to obtain an initial practitioner license and teach in Indiana for at least five years. Heine said he worked closely last year with East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong to craft the legislation, and help schools fill much-needed teaching positions.

The Indiana Department of Education reported 1,670 teacher openings after the 2022-23 school year started.

House Bill 1042 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.