Not Regularly Washing Your Car In Winter, Could Result In Costly Repairs And Put You In A Dangerous Situation

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — Those warnings come from research conducted by the AAA.

Washing your car not only helps to keep it sparkly, it also helps to prevent rust which can lead to structural issues as well as brake failure.

According to The Van Wert Independent, road salt and de-icers can cause brake lines to corrode and leak.

De-icers account for three billion dollars a year in rust repairs to Americans.

AAA Car Care estimates the minimum cost to repair brake lines is around $150, but the fix could cost up to $1,000 or more depending on the vehicle.

AAA recommends motorists take the following preventative steps to minimize damage and risk:

-When possible, limit driving immediately before, during, and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.

-Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve, and neutralize road salts. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.

-Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

-Repair any body damage and touch-up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.

-Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.

AAA strongly urges drivers who experience any of the following vehicle malfunctions to immediately move the vehicle off the road to a safe location and have it towed to a trusted repair facility:

In-dash warning lights for brakes and other critical systems.

A “spongey” or soft feeling when applying pressure to the brake pedal.

An unusually loud exhaust sound or the smell of fumes in or around the vehicle.

The prominent smell of gasoline or diesel fuel when the vehicle is running or parked.