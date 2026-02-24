Indiana Housing Bill Advances Despite Local Control Concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A sweeping housing bill aimed at increasing Indiana’s housing supply cleared a key Senate committee Wednesday by a narrow 6-5 vote. House Bill 1001, authored by Rep. Doug Miller, would restrict local zoning regulations, streamline approvals, and expand “permitted uses” for residential development unless cities or counties formally opt out.

The Senate Judiciary Committee debated the measure for over two hours, with lawmakers from both parties expressing concerns about state overreach, local control, and whether the bill would truly lower housing costs. Senators who voted to advance the bill, including Aaron Freeman of Indianapolis, said they supported the measure to allow further refinements, according to reporting from the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The bill also includes amendments that raise allowable construction costs for certain housing projects, limit automatic development allowances to areas near public transit or redevelopment zones, and require annual progress reports from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority starting in 2027.

Supporters argue the bill is needed to address Indiana’s housing shortage, which has seen household growth outpace construction in recent years. Opponents, including county commissioners and planning experts, warn that one-size-fits-all rules could conflict with local zoning laws, strain infrastructure, and increase costs for residents.

Advocates such as the Indiana Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity highlight that local mandates, like garage requirements, can add thousands to the cost of homes, making them unaffordable for first-time buyers. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration, with additional changes possible before a final vote.