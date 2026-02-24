Two Kokomo Teens Arrested in Mississippi Murder Case

KOKOMO, IND. (WOWO) Two 18-year-old men from Kokomo, Indiana, have been arrested in connection with a murder in Mississippi. Authorities in Vicksburg reported that a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle late Wednesday night.

After a preliminary investigation, Mississippi police contacted the Kokomo Police Department Saturday night, identifying the two men as possible suspects who might be in Indiana. Kokomo officers located one of the suspect vehicles at a home east of the city.

On Sunday morning, Kokomo Police, along with SWAT, a drone team, and negotiators, executed a search warrant at the residence. Following a brief negotiation, both men were taken into custody on first-degree murder charges.

They are currently being held at the Howard County Jail, according to WSBT. Investigators say the case remains under active review, and no further details have been released at this time.