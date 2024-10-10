Indiana joins suit challenging rule that could close nursing homes

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Indiana has joined 19 other states in filing a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that Republican attorneys general will force nursing homes to close.

The rule requires having a registered nurse onsite at all hours, residents getting at least 0.55 hours of care from an RN every day and residents getting 2.45 hours of care from a nursing aide daily as well.

The lawsuit says the rule is a “heavy-handed mandate” that does not address “the legitimate challenges nursing homes face.”