Indiana Landmarks unveils 2023 ’10 Most Endangered’ list

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana Landmarks on Tuesday released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered landmarks throughout the state. The organization says the places on the list often face a multitude of problems, including abandonment, neglect, or owners who lack money for repairs.

This year’s list features five new landmarks and five repeats from the 2022 list.

Among the new landmarks is a statewide collection of historic fraternal lodges. Indiana Landmarks said in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, nearly every town in Indiana had at least one fraternal organization and lodges built by Masons, Odd Fellows, Elks, and other orders.

The not-for-profit preservation organization highlights a few lodges in need of revitalization, including two in the Jennings County town of Vernon: the 1860 Masonic Building and the nearby International Order of Odd Fellows building.

Other lodges of note include a building constructed in 1899 and occupied by the Improved Order of Red Men, as well as the Knights of Pythias Lodge in Shelbyville.

“Solidly built and prominently located, historic lodge buildings warrant attention as valuable community landmarks ripe for reuse,” Indiana Landmarks said in a news release.

To date, 153 sites have been included on the Most Endangered list. The organization says 101 places have been completely restored or are no longer endangered, while only 20 have been demolished.

“Indiana Landmarks uses its 10 Most Endangered list in several ways. Sometimes it serves an educational role. It functions as an advocacy tool. And it can assist in raising funds needed to save a place,” said Indiana Landmarks President Marsh Davis. “Each endangered place tells a distinct story, and each faces its own set of challenges. In all cases, when an endangered place lands on our list, we commit to seeking solutions that lead to rescue and revitalization,” he adds.

The full 2023 10 Most Endangered list is:

Historic Fraternal Lodges, statewide

International Harvester Engineering Building, Fort Wayne

Thomas and Louisa Little House, Plainfield

Starr Historic District, Richmond

State Theatre, Anderson

Birdsell Mansion, South Bend (repeat entry from 2022)

First Friends Church, Marion (repeat entry from 2022)

Hulman Building & Garage, Evansville (repeat entry from 2022)

Knox County Poor Asylum, Vincennes (repeat entry from 2022)

Stinesville Commercial Buildings, Stinesville (repeat entry from 2022)

You can learn more about each site by clicking here.