Lawsuit: Piere’s, Bobby McGee’s Aired UFC Fights Without Licensing Fees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Joe Hand Promotions Inc. has filed a federal lawsuit against DG Properties 21 LLC, the company that owns and operates Piere’s and Bobby McGee’s in Fort Wayne.

The lawsuit claims the venues showed UFC pay-per-view fights without purchasing the required commercial licenses. According to court filings, the bars allegedly intercepted signals intended for home use or streamed events through non-commercial services.

Joe Hand Promotions, which holds exclusive distribution rights for UFC broadcasts, says the bars used the events to attract customers and generate profits without paying the appropriate fees.

The company is seeking damages of up to $110,000 per violation, plus attorney fees and court costs.

Illegal public showings of UFC fights are a frequent target of lawsuits by Joe Hand Promotions, which says unlicensed broadcasts undercut legitimate commercial distributors and paying venues.