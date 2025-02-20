New Haven Announces Opportunity To Engage With Local Government

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of New Haven is excited to announce the Citizens Academy, an interactive and educational program that is intended to give the residents a behind-the-scenes look at local government operations.

This six-session series will take place every Monday from April 7th through May 12th at 6:00 PM, offering participants the chance to engage with city leaders, department heads, and public service professionals.

The application deadline is March 27th, 2025, and space is limited. Interested participants can apply in person at the New Haven Mayor’s Office, 815 Lincoln Highway East, online at http://www.newhaven.in.gov, or by calling the Mayor’s Office at (260) 748-7072.

Mayor McMichael said, “The Citizens Academy brings together elected and appointed officials with academy participants in an informal setting where citizens will learn what local government does and how it works. In today’s environment, this understanding of local government is critical to the community’s future. Effective community leadership requires a sound understanding of how local government works. We encourage residents to get involved and participate in this educational series.”

Citizens Academy Program Director, Deb-Anne Smith, said “This interactive forum is designed for citizens to learn first-hand how the City of New Haven is structured and managed. This program provides training needed for citizens to further their engagement with the city.”

Program instructors include representatives from:

· New Haven Mayor’s Office, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council

· New Haven Police & Fire Departments

· Allen County Commissioners

· New Haven City Council

· Public Works, Engineering, and Code Enforcement

· Economic & Community Development

· East Allen County Schools

· Fort Wayne Utilities and Other Local Agencies