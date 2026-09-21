Ohio Creates New Defense and Space Commission to Boost Aerospace and Manufacturing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio is establishing a new commission aimed at expanding the state’s defense and aerospace industries, attracting investment and strengthening advanced manufacturing under legislation signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

House Bill 292 creates the Ohio Defense and Space Commission and a Defense and Aerospace Industries Expansion Program. The legislation was sponsored by state Reps. Ty Mathews, R-Findlay, and Nick Santucci, R-Niles. DeWine signed the measure July 7, and most of the law takes effect October 6, 2026.

The commission will be responsible for developing strategies to promote Ohio’s defense and aerospace industries and advising the state Department of Development on an expansion program that can provide grants for economic development connected to those industries.

Under the law, the commission will also administer or oversee the state’s defense-related economic development efforts, study strategies for growing defense and aerospace businesses in Ohio and support efforts to attract investment, research and manufacturing.

The legislation specifically includes promoting research, development and manufacturing involving technology designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

The commission will also consider policies affecting the quality of life of service members and veterans.

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission says the new program will be administered through the Department of Development, with the commission serving in an advisory role on the grant program. The state can award grants to entities supporting economic development related to the defense and aerospace industries.

The final legislation includes funding for the new effort. A June fiscal analysis from the Legislative Service Commission said the state appropriated $5 million for fiscal year 2027 through a Department of Development line item for defense and aerospace industries.

The legislation evolved as it moved through the General Assembly. Earlier versions called for a larger commission and a separate Ohio Defense Fund, while later Senate amendments changed the commission to an advisory body within the Department of Development and altered its membership and responsibilities.

The final measure passed the Ohio House 86-7 and the Senate 33-0 on June 10. It was signed by DeWine July 7.

Santucci said the commission is intended to bring together government, industry and other partners as Ohio competes for defense and aerospace investment.

“Ohio is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of American defense and aerospace innovation,” Santucci said. “This commission will bring together the right partners to compete for investment, grow advanced manufacturing, support our military installations, and create good-paying jobs across our state.”

Mathews said the effort is designed to strengthen Ohio’s position in a changing global economy while expanding the state’s role in national defense.

“Ohio can help lead a new era of American reindustrialization by building the defense and aerospace industries that our nation will depend on,” Mathews said. “Ohio helped build the Arsenal of Democracy; now we have the opportunity to build the arsenal of the future.”

The commission’s creation comes as Ohio seeks to build on an existing defense and aerospace presence that includes military installations, aerospace companies, defense contractors, manufacturers and research institutions. The legislation’s stated goal is to coordinate those assets while encouraging additional investment and development throughout the state.

The new commission is scheduled to become operational under the law when the legislation takes effect October 6. The appropriations associated with the program took effect July 7.

The legislation also drew both support and opposition during committee consideration. The Ohio Legislature’s committee records show testimony from representatives of the Ohio Business Roundtable, Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association and other groups supporting the measure. Several individuals and organizations also testified in opposition during Senate consideration.

With the law now enacted, the next steps will involve establishing the commission and implementing the Defense and Aerospace Industries Expansion Program, including the process through which eligible projects can seek state support.