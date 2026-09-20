September 20, 2026
Local News

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Wraps Up Classic

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied/Vera Bradley)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer’s annual Classic wraps up today in Fort Wayne.

The multi-day fundraiser features a women’s tennis tournament, single and mixed-gender golf tournaments, and a Foundation Celebration.

Events are taking place at Wildwood Racquet and Wellness Club and Fort Wayne Country Club. Organizer Alexa Reinking says the cause is personal.

She’s a two-year breast cancer survivor and says raising money for research can help future patients diagnosed with the disease.

For more information on the fundraiser, click HERE. 

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