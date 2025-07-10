July 10, 2025
Anderson Man Brutally Attacks Neighbor

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — Forty-year-old James Peavler has been sentenced to 45 years after being convicted of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The victim told authorities that Peavler forcibly entered his apartment in 2024 by kicking in the door before initiating the severe assault.

Peavler, however, maintained that the victim was the aggressor.

Due to his status as a habitual offender, Peavler’s sentence was enhanced.

He will now serve a substantial prison term for the violent crime.

