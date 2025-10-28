October 28, 2025
Indiana State Police Seeking New Troopers

by Brian Ford0

PLAINFIELD, IND. (WOWO) Indiana State Police are seeking applicants for the next academy class. Applicants must be 21-40 years of age and able to pass a written and physical fitness test.

Find more details here. 

