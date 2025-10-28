Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser Hit by Wrong Way Driver

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWO) — Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a wrong-way crash on U.S. Route 50 involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser in Athens Township.

The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m., just west of Hopper Road. According to the OSHP, a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on with a patrol cruiser. After hitting the cruiser, the Pontiac struck a Ford Fiesta.

The Pontiac driver was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper involved was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released. The Ford driver received treatment at the scene for a minor injury.

OSHP said impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and charges are expected to be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials are urging drivers to stay alert and report unsafe driving, especially on highways during late-night hours.