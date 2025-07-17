July 17, 2025
Indiana University Health Hospital Tops Out

by David Scheie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana University Health (IU Health) celebrated a significant construction milestone today with a “topping out” ceremony for its new $421 million hospital in southwest Allen County.

The event marked the completion of the building’s vertical structure, bringing the state-of-the-art facility closer to its anticipated opening in summer 2027.

This new hospital is poised to enhance healthcare services in the Fort Wayne area, offering advanced facilities and patient care once complete.

