July 17, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Extradition Funding

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services has released 200-thousand dollars in funding for the seventh round of the Ohio Prisoner Extradition Reimbursement Program.

Violent suspects – including those who interfere in child custody cases will now face being locked up and held accountable no matter where they’ve fled.

The program was launched under Governor Mike DeWine after it was discovered that several law enforcement agencies didn’t enter all of their felony warrants due to a lack of funds to extradite the offenders.

The program is open to local law enforcement agencies that have limited funds or personnel and can only be used for Tier 1 or serious offenses.

