April 2, 2025
INDOT To Host Open House For 2026-2030 (STIP)

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an opportunity to learn more and provide comments regarding its draft 2026-2030 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is Indiana’s five-year planning and construction document that lists all transportation projects expected to be funded within the next five years using federal funding in addition to regionally significant state-funded projects.  The current STIP (2024-2028) and draft 2026-2030 STIP are available on INDOT’s STIP webpage.

Learn more about the STIP with the STIP Public Primer, also available on INDOT’s STIP webpage.

The open house will take place at the following location on Wednesday, April 16, from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

