Indy mayor signs order requiring sexual harassment training

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order Tuesday requiring all city employees to take sexual harassment prevention training once a year. The order immediately goes into effect.

Previously, supervisors were the only staffers required to take the training. It was only required every other year.

Hogsett signed the order after three former staffers claim they were sexually harassed by the mayors former chief of staff, Thomas Cook.

Anyone who does not take the training every year will be subject to corrective action up to and including termination.