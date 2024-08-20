FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD Has Given An Update On The Bones Presumed To Be Human Remains On Tuesday.

After an extensive investigation conducted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, it was determined that the bones were not human remains.

Just after 10 a.m., police responded to a residence on Summit Street, which is just two blocks from Indiana Tech’s campus.

The home was under construction and while the contractors were shoring up the foundation, they located what was believed to be human remains.

This investigation has been closed at this time.