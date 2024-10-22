October 22, 2024
Local News

Inmate dies at Allen County Jail after medical event

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Detectives with Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate the death of an Allen County Jail inmate that happened Monday morning.

Just after 7:15 a.m. Monday morning, a jail nurse followed up on a medical check with inmate Jose Velazquez Trejo, 25, of Fort Wayne. State Police say Trejo had been dealing with what were believed to be symptoms possibly caused by previous narcotics use.

After the morning check, the nurse began filing paperwork to have Trejo moved to a hospital for medical treatment.

Less than an hour later, Trejo was found unresponsive in his cell. He was eventually pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. despite life-saving attempts.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Trejo had been in jail since Oct. 18 on arrest warrants out of LaGrange and Noble Counties.

Related posts

Severe Weather Potential Looming For Most of Wednesday

Michael McIntyre

Governor Pence Issues Statement on Passing of Dick Freeland

Kayla Blakeslee

FWACC seeking man who dumped cat at Allen County SPCA

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.