Inmate dies at Allen County Jail after medical event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Detectives with Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate the death of an Allen County Jail inmate that happened Monday morning.

Just after 7:15 a.m. Monday morning, a jail nurse followed up on a medical check with inmate Jose Velazquez Trejo, 25, of Fort Wayne. State Police say Trejo had been dealing with what were believed to be symptoms possibly caused by previous narcotics use.

After the morning check, the nurse began filing paperwork to have Trejo moved to a hospital for medical treatment.

Less than an hour later, Trejo was found unresponsive in his cell. He was eventually pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. despite life-saving attempts.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Trejo had been in jail since Oct. 18 on arrest warrants out of LaGrange and Noble Counties.