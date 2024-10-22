McCray looks to pull upset, beat Banks in Senate race

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Valarie McCray is a psychologist by trade who is now looking to dip her toes into the public sector as someone who shapes the laws of the land.

She is running for U.S. Senate challenging Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-3rd) for the Senate seat from Indiana being given up by Mike Braun who is running for governor. McCray says she is running for Senate because she “has to.”

For starters, she wants to crack down on those she says are making it difficult for Americans to buy a home.

“We have to do something about how the hedge funds are eating up all the affordable housing,” she told All Indiana Politics. “They are pricing out the average homeowner.”

Many believe that inflation and the state of the economy have had a lot to do with how the housing market has not been favorable to prospective homebuyers in some places. McCray believes that is an exaggeration.

“We have to stop, for one, perpetuating the myth that somehow the United States has had more inflation than other countries when in fact we are the lowest,” she said. “Inflation has not been an issue here in the United States. It feels that way, but according to the rest of the countries we are very, very low on that.”

On the subject of abortion McCray believes there should be no limits on access to abortion at all saying that she trusts women to make their own decisions. She said engaging in gestational limits imposes a decision upon women she says only they have the right to make. McCray added that babies are not simply “being killed.”

Finally, she said the only way to reign in the national debt is to make sure the rich “pay their fair share.”

“Democrats historically have balanced budgets,” she claimed. “We grab it back at a crisis point, we get it fixed, and then the Republicans take all that money and give it back to the rich.”

Election Day is Nov. 5.