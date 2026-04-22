Iran Calls US Naval Blockade ‘Act Of War,’ Vows To ‘Resist Bullying’

(FOX NEWS) — Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned U.S. actions against Iranian ports as an “act of war,” escalating tension after Washington imposed the naval blockade following failed ceasefire talks.

“Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post shared on X.

“Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation,” he said.

“Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying,” Araghchi added.

The U.S. blockade was implemented April 13. On April 19, U.S. forces fired on, boarded and seized the Iranian-flagged tanker M/V Touska in the Strait of Hormuz, and also boarded another Iranian oil tanker earlier Tuesday.