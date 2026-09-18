Suspect arrested in Fort Wayne shooting that left two dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting in Fort Wayne that left two people dead and injured another.

Fort Wayne police say Gary Morris III was identified as a suspect in the shooting in the 800 block of Buchanan Street.

Officers were called to the area at about 8:56 p.m. Sept. 9 and found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third adult man was found nearby with serious gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit investigated the shooting and determined Morris was in Toledo, Ohio.

On Sept. 16, investigators with the Homicide Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Service, located Morris in Toledo and took him into custody.

Morris, 21, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police did not release the names of the two people who were killed or provide additional information about the condition of the third shooting victim.