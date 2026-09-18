Several Indiana counties rank among highest rates of accidental overdose deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Several Indiana counties have some of the highest rates of accidental overdose deaths in the state, according to an analysis of federal data covering 2019 through 2024.

The analysis, conducted by substance abuse treatment facility Ojai Recovery, used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to calculate accidental overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in each county.

Scott County had the highest rate in Indiana, at 73 deaths per 100,000 residents. The county recorded 18 accidental overdose deaths during the six-year period.

Jay County ranked second at 59.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, with 12 deaths reported.

Marion County ranked third at 59.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, although it had a much larger total number of deaths — 573 over the six years.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Grant County: 58.9 per 100,000

Jennings County: 57.9

Delaware County: 53.4

Clark County: 51.8

Wayne County: 48.4

Fayette County: 45.9

Floyd County: 45.8

The analysis found 17 Indiana counties among the 500 counties nationwide with the highest accidental overdose rates.

The researchers say population size is an important factor when looking at the rates. Scott County, for example, had fewer total deaths than several other counties on the list, but its relatively small population results in a higher rate.

Jason Landver, CEO of Ojai Recovery, also pointed to changing street drugs as a concern.

Landver specifically cited 7-OH, a concentrated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine associated with kratom. He said the substance is being sold at some gas stations and drug stores and warned that its availability could complicate efforts to address opioid-related deaths.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in July that 7-OH products including 7-OH, MP, MGM-15 and MGM-16 are dangerous opioids that can contribute to addiction and pose risks to Americans. HHS recommended actions to restrict the products.

The CDC data used in the Indiana county analysis covers accidental overdose deaths from 2019 through 2024, which the researchers identified as the most recent six-year period available as of July 2026. Rates were calculated by comparing the number of deaths with each county’s population.

The source material notes that some county death totals are suppressed in the CDC data when the numbers are small.