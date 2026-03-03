ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Reports Strong Start To 2026 With Enforcement, Outreach Efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is reporting significant enforcement activity and community outreach efforts during the first six weeks of 2026.

The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is responsible for enforcing state and federal regulations on commercial motor vehicles (CMVs). Its duties include conducting safety inspections, new entrant safety audits, compliance reviews, and enforcing size and weight laws. The division also ensures commercial carriers are properly registered and paying appropriate fuel taxes, assists with post-crash inspections, and oversees Indiana’s annual school bus inspection program.

From January 1 through February 14, 2026, CVED troopers completed 6,455 CMV inspections across the state. As a result of those inspections, 653 drivers and 752 vehicles were placed out of service for violations. Troopers also documented 49 oversize violations and 278 overweight violations during that time.

In addition to enforcement efforts, CVED personnel participated in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign during the week of January 12–16. As part of that initiative, troopers conducted seven public speaking engagements and six media interviews, published 11 social media posts, distributed 1,007 wallet cards and brochures to commercial drivers, and completed 718 inspections.

CVED personnel also provided critical assistance during a winter storm that impacted Indiana from January 25–28. Troopers supported local ISP districts by investigating 131 vehicle crashes and responding to 2,342 calls for service — duties that extended beyond their normal responsibilities.

Officials say the division’s enforcement and outreach initiatives align with Governor Braun’s public safety priorities, helping ensure safe roadways for those who travel, work, and live in Indiana.