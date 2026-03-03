Indiana State Police Extends Partnership With Felix Rosenqvist For 2026 INDYCAR Season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is extending its partnership with Felix Rosenqvist for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, continuing a recruitment and public engagement campaign aimed at attracting the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

The renewed collaboration builds on what ISP officials describe as a successful inaugural campaign in 2025. Through the partnership, ISP branding will again appear prominently on Rosenqvist’s helmet throughout the 2026 season, gaining national exposure during race broadcasts and through digital platforms.

With onboard cameras featured during FOX television broadcasts and streaming access via the INDYCAR app, viewers will see the ISP logo during races across the season schedule. Agency leaders say that visibility provides a unique opportunity to connect with younger and more diverse audiences.

Rosenqvist said he is proud to continue representing the agency.

“The work they do serving and protecting communities is incredibly important, and I’m honored to help share their story,” Rosenqvist said. “The emphasis on teamwork, discipline, and commitment aligns closely with what we strive for in racing.”

Deputy Superintendent Shea Reliford said extending the partnership allows the agency to build on existing momentum while highlighting career opportunities within ISP.

“This collaboration helps us showcase the professionalism, pride, and purpose of the Indiana State Police on a national stage,” Reliford said. “It also gives us an authentic way to engage new audiences about meaningful career paths.”

Throughout the 2026 season, ISP and Rosenqvist will work together on recruitment-focused content, community appearances, and digital outreach efforts. The campaign is designed to raise awareness about opportunities within the agency, including State Troopers, Capitol Police Officers, and professional staff positions.

ISP officials say the initiative reflects a broader effort to modernize recruitment strategies while reinforcing the agency’s core values of courage, commitment, and character.