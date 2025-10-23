IU Frat Hazing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana University fraternity is under criminal investigation for what police are describing as a hazing incident that hospitalized two people.

According to the Indiana University Police Department, the incident happened at IU’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in Bloomington over homecoming week. Police say the hazing took place during the late evening hours of Wednesday, October 15, into the early morning hours of Thursday, October 16. The incident was first reported on Tuesday, October 21.

Police have not released any details about the hazing. The conditions of the two victims are also unknown.

IUPD did confirm that Indiana University issued a cease and desist to Phi Kappa Psi. The fraternity is not allowed to attend, host, or participate in any fraternity activities, including social events and recruitment.

The Indiana University Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IUPD at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-TIPS (8477).