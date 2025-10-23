October 23, 2025
Indiana News

IU Frat Hazing

by Network Indiana0
Photo Supplied/Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana University fraternity is under criminal investigation for what police are describing as a hazing incident that hospitalized two people.

According to the Indiana University Police Department, the incident happened at IU’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in Bloomington over homecoming week. Police say the hazing took place during the late evening hours of Wednesday, October 15, into the early morning hours of Thursday, October 16. The incident was first reported on Tuesday, October 21.

Police have not released any details about the hazing. The conditions of the two victims are also unknown.

IUPD did confirm that Indiana University issued a cease and desist to Phi Kappa Psi. The fraternity is not allowed to attend, host, or participate in any fraternity activities, including social events and recruitment.

The Indiana University Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IUPD at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-TIPS (8477).

Related posts

Indiana Districts Could Recover Half in Union Deal

Kayla Blakeslee

Prosecutor: 2 Muncie officers justified in fatal shooting

AP News

Inmate’s apparent suicide at county jail is probed

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.