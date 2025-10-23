Two Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Crash In Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Steuben County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near County Road 20 North. A state trooper in the area reported hearing two loud crashes and, moments later, saw smoke and damaged vehicles along the roadway.

Investigators say Brittany Bauer, of Fort Wayne, was driving a 2017 Ford SUV eastbound on U.S. 20 when, for an unknown reason, her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 Ford utility truck driven by Joshua Pfeiffer, of Columbia City. The impact caused Pfeiffer’s truck to cross into the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2020 Chevrolet SUV driven by Dmitrii Skidanov, of Russia.

Both Bauer and Skidanov were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. They were reported to be in stable condition Wednesday evening.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, and Bills Towing and Recovery. Officials also thanked several good Samaritans who stopped to render aid before emergency crews arrived.