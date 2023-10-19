Jennings Recreation Center To Reopen Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from the Fort Wayne Parks Department have announced that the Jennings Recreation Center is set to reopen next week. Amidst staffing challenges, the center will reopen Monday, October 23rd. This will effectively renew the after-school programming and Kids’ Café services at the center located at 1330 McCulloch Street.

According to a release from the Parks Department, operations were temporarily suspended at Jennings and combined with Weisser Park Youth Center when summer seasonal staff returned to college and not enough new recreation coordinators were found for fall.

“I’m happy to announce that Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will reopen Jennings Recreation Center to provide a positive recreational place for youth in the East-Central neighborhood again,” says Director Steve McDaniel. He continues, “we continue to search for new Community Youth Center employees in order to reach optimal operational goals.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to consider the full and part-time posted job descriptions available at www.FortWayneParks.org.