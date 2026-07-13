Judge Orders Alleged Unlicensed Goshen Daycare to Shut Down During Lawsuit

The Lead Off

A judge has ordered an alleged unlicensed daycare operation in Goshen to stop operating while a state lawsuit continues.

The court granted the state’s request for a preliminary injunction after investigators said they found 86 children inside the home during a June inspection.

The two women named in the lawsuit have not been charged with a crime or arrested.

Judge blocks daycare operation during lawsuit

GOSHEN, IND. (WOWO) A judge has ordered an alleged unlicensed childcare operation in Goshen to shut down while a lawsuit filed by the state moves forward.

Court records filed Thursday show a judge granted the state’s request for a preliminary injunction, preventing the two women named in the case from operating a childcare home at a County Road 42 residence or anywhere else during the legal proceedings.

The order will remain in place while the court considers whether to issue a permanent injunction according to WNDU.

State alleges unsafe childcare conditions

The original complaint names two women accused of operating an unlicensed childcare home at a residence in Goshen.

According to court documents, inspectors and deputies serving a search warrant at the home in June found 86 children inside.

The filing states:

66 children were located in the basement

The basement did not have a fire escape

Three infants were found strapped into car seats inside closets

Three adults were present to supervise the children

The allegations have not resulted in criminal charges against either woman.

Legal case continues

The state’s lawsuit seeks to prevent the childcare operation from continuing without proper licensing and oversight.

The preliminary injunction prevents the women from operating a childcare home at the County Road 42 location or any other location while the case remains active.

What happens next

The court will continue reviewing the state’s request for a permanent injunction as the lawsuit moves forward. The temporary order will remain in effect until the court makes a further decision.

The Takeaway