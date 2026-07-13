FBI Warns Parents About Online Extremist Networks Targeting Children

The Lead Off

The FBI is warning parents about online extremist networks accused of targeting children and coercing them into self-harm and exploitation.

The warning comes after a San Antonio man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for crimes involving child exploitation and an online extremist group.

Federal agents say investigations into similar online networks have increased sharply over the past two years.

FBI highlights online threat to children

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (WOWO) The FBI is warning families about online extremist networks that authorities say are targeting children through manipulation, coercion and threats.

The warning follows the sentencing of 19-year-old Alexis Chavez of San Antonio, who was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for racketeering and multiple crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Chavez was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Authorities say victims were coerced into self-harm

During a news conference Thursday, U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons said Chavez was part of a group known as 764, which authorities describe as a nihilistic violent extremist network.

Simmons said Chavez targeted multiple underage girls between the ages of 10 and 17.

Authorities said Chavez coerced victims into self-harm, including:

Cutting and burning themselves

Drinking their own urine

Engaging in sexual acts

Attempting suicide by swallowing pills

Simmons said the impact on victims could last a lifetime.

“This is a lifetime of pain and suffering for the folks who have been victimized by individuals like Chavez,” Simmons said.

FBI says investigations are increasing

Federal investigators say the Chavez case is part of a larger pattern involving online extremist networks.

FBI officials in San Antonio said they have seen about a 300% increase in related cases over the past two years.

Daniel Faith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, said the bureau is investigating hundreds of people connected to violent online networks.

“The FBI is currently investigating over 500 subjects who are tied to violent online networks, more than double the number at this time last summer,” Faith said.

Simmons warned that individuals involved in these networks are actively searching for vulnerable children online.

“There are people online every single day prowling around, seeking to devour our kids,” Simmons said.

Case prosecuted through child protection initiative

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a federal initiative focused on combating the sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities are encouraging parents to take steps to monitor children’s online activity, including:

Delaying unrestricted internet access

Using parental monitoring software

Watching for signs of self-harm or concerning online behavior

Contacting law enforcement when suspicious activity is identified

What happens next

The FBI says investigations into online extremist networks remain ongoing as federal agencies continue working to identify suspects and protect children from exploitation.

The Takeaway