August 15, 2023

Related posts

GOP implores public to read Benghazi report

AP News

Volunteers head to Texas for dog rescue effort

Darrin Wright

More time for math classes in Fort Wayne Community Schools?

Jay Prince

1 comment

C J Schindler August 15, 2023 at 10:01 am

I like KB. She is efficient, enthusiastic, etc. However, she could use a voice coach. When she is excited or miffed, she talks way too fast and usually her pitch gets higher–almost shrill at times. This morning she talked so fast that I could not completely understand her. A lower pitch voice tolerates speed better. I like the cadence of Heather Star. I know our voice is what it is but a voice coach could help.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.